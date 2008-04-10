With Nokia's N-gage platform recently being reborn into something that might possibly be enjoyable, Nokia are looking to entice developers to create games for the platform by offering up 70,000 Euro (or $118,750 in Aussie dollars) in prize money, plus publishing contracts.

The Mobile Games Innovation Challenge is open to developers worldwide from all levels. The three best concepts will take home the prizemoney in a 40k/20k/10k split.

If it means that mobile phone gaming gets better than tetris or solitaire, then it's a fantastic move. Shame it's only for N-gage devices though. Full press release below.

