Nikon have just announced the local pricing and release dates for their CoolPix S52 and S52c point and shoots, plus their 18x optical zoom CoolPix P80.

All three cameras will hit Australian shelves in early May, with RRPs of $599 for the P80, $399 for the S52 and $449 for the S52c.

Hopefully we'll be getting our hands on review models soon, so stay tuned for more.

[Nikon Australia]