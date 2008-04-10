How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Let Nemo Find Himself In The Labyrinth Aquarium

labyrinth1.jpg

If the dentist in Finding Nemo had owned a Labyrinth aquarium like this one in his surgery, all of his fish would have been happy to stay right where they were, Nemo would never have been reunited with his dad and Dory probably would have been eaten by a shark.

In case you couldn't tell by looking at the picture, it's a series of interconnected fish bowls, which offer your fish a wide variety of exciting new areas to explore.

All the important stuff, like lights, pumps, filters and cleaning equipment is stored in the cabinet below, which is available in three different colours: cheery brown, black and carbon fiber.

Sadly, you'll need to be a dentist to afford it - the Labyrinth aquarium costs US$5,500. Ouch.

[Opulent Items via Cool Hunting]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles