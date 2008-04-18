Kogan Releases Cheap HDTVs With Built-In DVD Players

We've seen Kogan's stuff here before , but this deal almost appears too good to be true. They've just launched two LCD HDTVs, in both 19 and 22-inch models, which include a side loading DVD player, a built-in digital tuner, plus SUB and memory card slots for DiVX, AVI and.JPG file playback.

The price? It's just $449 for the 19-inch and $599 for the 22-inch. The TV itself is a 1440 x 900 panel, which isn't the normal size for a HD screen, but is still high-def. The set also includes a HDMI input for your HD device.

I have a sneaking suspicion that the quality won't match, say, a Sony BRAVIA LCD. But then again, it's a tiny fraction of the price. I've put in a request for a review unit - despite my reservations, part of me thinks this could be the ideal unit for a rumpus room, bedroom or games room. Stay tuned for the review...

[Kogan]