Phonemag.com is reporting that HTC is holding a special launch event on May 6 in London. Apparently the invite asks you to "Witness the next wave of HTC Innovation".

So, hopefully we're going to see HTC's first Android phone (fingers crossed). The timing is right, and if I were HTC, I'd be looking at taking some of the wind out of Apple's imminent 3G iPhone launch.

