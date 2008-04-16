eBay Offers Great Deals On The Fairer Sex

Sure, eBay pissed us off last week by restricting payment options in Australia. But that's water under the bridge. It's old news. It's gone the way of the dodo.

Today, all I care about is getting myself a bargain on a nice new woman. Because apparently ebay are offering some great deals on the fairer sex. The page title for their listings page says, "Women, Car Parts, Accessories, Jewellery, DVDs items at low prices on eBay.com.au".

As tipster Konrad puts it, "I guess women are now lumped into the same category as car parts, we used to have to make auctions for live women discrete!".

You've gotta love living in the naughties.

[ebay, thanks Konrad!]