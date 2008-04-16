How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

eBay Offers Great Deals On The Fairer Sex

women at low prices.jpeg

Sure, eBay pissed us off last week by restricting payment options in Australia. But that's water under the bridge. It's old news. It's gone the way of the dodo.

Today, all I care about is getting myself a bargain on a nice new woman. Because apparently ebay are offering some great deals on the fairer sex. The page title for their listings page says, "Women, Car Parts, Accessories, Jewellery, DVDs items at low prices on eBay.com.au".

As tipster Konrad puts it, "I guess women are now lumped into the same category as car parts, we used to have to make auctions for live women discrete!".

You've gotta love living in the naughties.

[ebay, thanks Konrad!]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles