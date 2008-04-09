Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

Lettuce fed by fish poo. Sounds appetising. (No, really, I'm serious)

Sony's new Blu-ray recorder moves TV (not BD) to your PSP

Finally, Sony's starting to realise the potential of the PSP. Took them long enough.

Hal the robot hamster loves dancing to Styx, Sniffing stuff

You had me at robot hamster - everything else is like icing on a delicious cake.

iPhone to become Blu-ray player remote

Not as simple as that, but yet another reason I want an iPhone nonetheless.

Philips won't sell TVs in North America anymore

Hopefully this is just North America - I've been a big fan of Ambilight for a long time.