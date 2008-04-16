How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

breakfast-pastry.jpg

Video: Hands On with the Nintendo Wii Wheel
This could be the game for me to dust off the Wii for.

Veuve Globalight cools your champagne, gives romantic glow too
This must be how rich people get romantic with their lay-deez.

Scientists use lasers to create lightning; using lightning to zap your enemies still pretty far off
Unless a genetic mutation turns you into a Storm-like character. Then you're sweet.

Guy invents potential cancer cure with radio machine built out of pie pans... and hot dogs
Ingenious! Here's hoping the research does find an absolute cure.

Cameraphones become integral to teen dating... because they're used to swap naked pics
Kids these days...

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles