Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

First watch with all mechanical "digital" display (verdict: absolutely amazing)
The verdict says it all.
Networked LED blocks build amazing lightshows
This is what a wrecked US$1.2 billion B-2 Bomber looks like
Classy Ferrari mobile phone is business in the front, party in the back
The verdict says it all.
Networked LED blocks build amazing lightshows
Build amazing, expensive lightshows.
Blockbuster announcing a media streamer this month
Who wants to put money on this never actually taking off?
This is what a wrecked US$1.2 billion B-2 Bomber looks like
I hope they were insured...
Classy Ferrari mobile phone is business in the front, party in the back
Just like a mullet. hopefully it won't be as inexplicably popular as mullets seem to be.