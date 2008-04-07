How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

breakfast-frenchtoast.jpg

Okay, it's more like a Brunch Wrap, but it is Monday, the gremlins were in the CMS and I was underwhelmed by the Red Bull Flugtag yesterday. Now, on with the wrap...

Phone Retailer Talks About Giving Away Free Laptops With Mobile Internet Service
From Carphone Warehouse in the UK. Hopefully they'll be decent laptops - as cool as the Eee PC is, I don't actually want one.

MOOV Is The Lego Of Kids Vehicles
Just one more reason why we need time travel - so we can go back in time and give our young selves one of these...

Bill Gates Says Next Windows Coming Next Year or So
So definitely don't upgrade to Vista yet.

Guy Collects 5000 Mobile Phones, Makes Art
I wonder how many of them were Motorolas?

Walt Says 3G iPhone coming in 60 days
It may have a black back casing, too. Hopefully this will be alongside the launch of an Aussie iPhone?

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix streaming the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

How Does Jaskier Get 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' Out Of His Head? Britney Spears

Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles