TP Your Home Theatre With Sony's Latest Vaio

One of the hottest products from Sony's CES stand has just received an Australian release: The Vaio VGX-TP2G home entertainment PC. What's that, you ask? You don't recall this from our CES coverage? That's because it was unveiled at CES last year.

Well, that's not entirely true. This model does have significantly improved specs: There's an Intel Core 2 Duo Processor T8100 (2.10GHz), 2GB DDR2 SDRAM, 500GB HDD, Windows® Vista® Home Premium, NVIDIA® GeForce®8400M GT GPU with 256MB dedicated video memory and a Blu-ray Disc Combo Drive inside.

Sadly, there's no TV tuner built in, although a USB HD-tuner is included when you purchase it. There's also a HDMI port on the back for plugging into your TV, so this can be the centre of your home entertainment setup.

It will set you back $2,399, if you are so inclined to have a PC in your loungeroom. But how many of you are actually interested in dropping that kind of coin on a PC for your loungeroom? Especially when you have to run Vista? Is there really a big market for this kind of product?

