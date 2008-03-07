How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Slot Car Sculpture Should Be Racing Onto Our Wall

slotcarsculpture.jpg
Remember the good old days? When instead of playing Gran Turismo on the Playstation you would stick a couple of cars with wire poking out the bottom onto a track and press a trigger to make them go around? No? I must be getting old then…

Anyway… Designer Pete Nidzgorski has created a cheap, modern sculpture that anybody can hang on their wall using their dusty old Scalectrix. And if you happen to be too young to own a Scalectrix, you can pick them up cheap on ebay.

Because the tracks come in pieces, you can create practically any track design you want to have on your own wall as well, from the figure eight seen here to something complex, like a Gizmodo logo, perhaps?

slotcarsculpture2.jpg

The only downside with having a model racetrack hanging vertically from your wall is that you can’t actually plug the thing in and have vertical car races with your significant other. It would be a great way to decide once and for all who gets to be lord and master of the TV remote, wouldn't it?

[X818 via Apartment Therapy]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles