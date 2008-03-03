Six Aussie Photographers Shortlisted in SWPA, Three in Sport Category (figures!)

Congratulations are in order for all of the Aussie entrants shortlisted in the inaugural Sony World Photography Awards. The SWPA aims to provide an unprecedented international platform in the culturally diverse field of photography and to continuously unearth the images of the future while giving tribute to the vision of the past. The competition was open to both Amateurs and Professionals for a variety of categories, ranging from architecture to science, music to photojournalism.

Giz would like to give a shout out to Evan Robinson, shortlisted in the Amateur Science category, and Professional entrants Penny Bradfield (Music/Performance), Paul Sleeman (Nude), and Steve Christo, David Gray and Ezra Shaw for their outstanding entries in the Sport category.

We all want to see a compatriot take out the $25,000 cash prize for Photograph of the Year and would totally rig the competition. But alas, the best we can do is wish them the best of luck and pray to Apollo/ Helios/your deity of choice that their works of art will take them over the line.

The shortlist was compiled by the World Photographic Academy, a judging panel of over one hundred of the industry’s elite, from a total of 25,934 amateur photograph entries and 44,641 professional photograph entries. Shortlisted entries will have the opportunity to have their work displayed with internationally distinguished photographers including Henri Cartier-Bresson, George Rodger, David Seymour and Robert Capa, in an exhibition curated by Magnum Photos.

Three finalists (tba) will be nominated in each Professional category, with all nominated finalists receiving free accommodation in Cannes along with VIP tickets to the SWPA formal events. The winners from each Amateur category (tba) will be exhibited in Cannes with the overall winner receiving a flight to and accommodation in Cannes for the Awards presentation.

[Sony World Photography Awards]