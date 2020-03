In spite of the fact that we don't even know when the iPhone will hit our shores, Telstra's Sensis has already started development of iPhone applications. It has been advertising for iPhone developers across several sites.

This has naturally led to speculation that Telstra will be Apple's partner for the Australian launch of the iPhone, but Sensis is still saying it doesn't know who the iPhone carrier will be, and that it will want to work with the iPhone irrespective of who has it. [SMH]