Quad Core Chips for Notebooks Will Bring Desktop Performance to Portables

If you're somebody who thinks that your notebook computer should be able to run performance-hungry games like Crysis at 60fps with everything jacked up to 11, then you'll probably be pleased to know that Intel will be producing at least one quad-core chip for notebooks by the third quarter of this year. The new chip, rumoured to be called the Core 2 Extreme QX9300, will be built using the latest 45nm technology, and it will come out some time after the Centrino 2 platform appears in Q2.

Of course, it was only a few weeks ago that Intel officially announced Atom, a very low-power processor that should be popular for sub-notebooks like the Eee PC and other devices in which battery life is at a premium. [IDG/Good Gear Guide]