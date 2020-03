A few days ago we told you about the banning of pictures of babies in nappies from Photobucket. Photobucket has now backed down, restoring the baby photos and apologising for overreacting. It looks like its no-nudity policy is not quite as strict as first thought.

Of course, the main reason we posted this update is so we could run the baby photo to the left again. It's just too cute not to. [CNET]