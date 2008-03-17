New Episode of BRAN Online

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

BRANlogo.jpgA note from the department of shameless self-promotion:

With regular Gizmodo editor Nick Broughall away on holidays, it has been left to the BRAN team to struggle manfully to fill his rather large shoes. While we're doing that, however, we're still producing our regular technology podcast, and episode 84 has just gone online. In it we look at when we're getting the next generation of broadband in Australia, exploding iPod Nanos, the ABC's online broadcasting plans, censorship in SA, Windows on the Eee PC, the Jimmy Wales scandal and more. Check it out here. [BRAN]

