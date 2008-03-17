MySpace Copies Facebook: New Apps are Online

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

MySpace Apps.jpgMySpace has launched a beta of MySpace Apps, which are embeddable widgets based on Google's OpenSocial Platform. They're analogous to Facebook applications, although unlike Facebook apps, they can technically be used on any social networking platform that supports OpenSocial.

Much as with Facebook apps, the programs range from the ingenious to the utter ridiculous, but most of them compare well to their Facebook counterparts. There are just under 300 applications available now — but still no port of Scrabulous (in case you were wondering).  [Wired Compiler]

