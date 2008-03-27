March 26: The First Annual Document Freedom Day

If you have no idea what Document Freedom Day is, then you're probably not alone. According to the official Web site, it's "a global day for document liberation. It will be a day of grassroots effort to educate the public about the importance of Free Document Formats and Open Standards in general."

Now we were initially inclined to write this whole thing off as the invention of a cabal of open source fanatics, but apparently it actually has some heavy hitters behind it, including Google, which is hosting an event in Sydney tonight featuring senator Kate Lundy (the former shadow comms minister) and David Vaile (head of the Cyberspace Law and Policy Centre).

Now I'm not sure how the rest of us are supposed to celebrate DFD, but I guess we could make an effort to install Open Office on as many PCs as possible, or send a letter to Microsoft asking it to support the Open Document Format. [DocumentFreedomDay via Ars Technica]