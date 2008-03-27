How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

March 26: The First Annual Document Freedom Day

If you have no idea what Document Freedom Day is, then you're probably not alone. According to the official Web site, it's "a global day for document liberation. It will be a day of grassroots effort to educate the public about the importance of Free Document Formats and Open Standards in general."
Now we were initially inclined to write this whole thing off as the invention of a cabal of open source fanatics, but apparently it actually has some heavy hitters behind it, including Google, which is hosting an event in Sydney tonight featuring senator Kate Lundy (the former shadow comms minister) and David Vaile (head of the Cyberspace Law and Policy Centre).
Now I'm not sure how the rest of us are supposed to celebrate DFD, but I guess we could make an effort to install Open Office on as many PCs as possible, or send a letter to Microsoft asking it to support the Open Document Format. [DocumentFreedomDay via Ars Technica]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles