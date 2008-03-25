Legal and Financial Hurdles Plague Next Generation Broadband Network

The Australian today published a story built around an interview with Telstra's Phil Burgess, and it presents one of the most cogent summaries of the issues facing Communication Minister Stephen Conroy I've yet seen. For Conroy, there are huge issues to deal with. Can Telstra be trusted to charge fairly, especially now that it's officially demanding an 18% profit margin? Is the G9 for real? If somebody other than Telstra starts messing with the copper in the local loop, is Telstra going to sue their pants off?

If you're interested in the future of broadband in Australia, it's definitely worth a read. Click on the link to do just that. [The Australian]

(You can also check out the initial reveal of the 18% demand from Telstra here.)