HTC Introduces First Touch Device with Integrated GPS

We talked about its European launch several months ago, and now the HTC Touch Cruise smartphone has finally come to Australian shores, priced at $1149.

The HSDPA-capable Touch Cruise is the first of HTC's Touch range of phones to feature built in GPS navigation (though weirdly you have to install the navigation software manually). Most of the Cruise's other specifications aren't going to set the world on fire, but GPS is a nice touch, especially if you're a fan of the TouchFLO interface, which is an overlay of Windows Mobile that vastly improves usability.

You can find the full release below the fold.