Wired's Compiler blog has the first take I've seen on a potentially very cool service called Wikinear. Wikinear works with Yahoo's Fire Eagle geolocation service (currently in private beta) and Google Maps to locate sites of interest close to your current location. It then polls Wikipedia for information on those sites, giving you a virtual tour guide of the area you're currently in. You can see a screenshot of the kinds of results you can expect here. [Compiler]