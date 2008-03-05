Ferry Crash In Sydney Harbour Caught On Google Earth?

What are the odds? Google cameras are taking aerial photos of Sydney Harbour when... Boom! Two ferries collide, sending smoke, fire, splinters and ash to the bottom of – um – nowhere?
Obviously, the photo is a composite of several images where the ferries just happen to overlap. But considering the iconic nature of Sydney Harbour, wouldn't it be reasonable to assume that somebody would check for overlaps like this?
Sydney Ferries have had a bit of bad press recently, but I don't recall hearing about a half-sunken ferry at the terminal. Did I miss something?
[APC Mag]