How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Carbonite backs up into Australia

Carbonite.jpg
First questions first: why would you call an online backup service Carbonite? Apparently, company management wanted something more distinct than all the variants on backupmydatanow.com-type names that you usually see for this kind of service. It seems no-one realised that this would lead to lots of random Star Wars references, but you can't have everything.
Anyway, Carbonite, which has been running in the US since 2005, is now available locally for a fairly reasonable $59.95 a year. The big selling points are completely unlimited storage capacity (though you'd have to be careful not to blow your ISP limit using it) and totally automatic operation. Given how lazy practically everyone is about backup, it's got to be worth considering. For now, it's Windows only (XP and Vista), though a version for Mac OS X is scheduled sometime later this year. [Carbonite]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles