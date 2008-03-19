Carbonite backs up into Australia



First questions first: why would you call an online backup service Carbonite? Apparently, company management wanted something more distinct than all the variants on backupmydatanow.com-type names that you usually see for this kind of service. It seems no-one realised that this would lead to lots of random Star Wars references, but you can't have everything.

Anyway, Carbonite, which has been running in the US since 2005, is now available locally for a fairly reasonable $59.95 a year. The big selling points are completely unlimited storage capacity (though you'd have to be careful not to blow your ISP limit using it) and totally automatic operation. Given how lazy practically everyone is about backup, it's got to be worth considering. For now, it's Windows only (XP and Vista), though a version for Mac OS X is scheduled sometime later this year. [Carbonite]