Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

Footime Mouse Lets You Operate Your Mouse Hands-Free, Not Feet Free
Give it some force feedback and I'm so there
Crazy Singing Clown Makes Us Go HAHAHAARRGHSTOPDOINGTHAT!
Video of Wiimote Turning Into TV Remote
SLURM IS COMING!! (maybe)
Give it some force feedback and I'm so there
Crazy Singing Clown Makes Us Go HAHAHAARRGHSTOPDOINGTHAT!
So. Very. Wrong.
Video of Wiimote Turning Into TV Remote
This could bring a new life to my Nintendo Wii.
SLURM IS COMING!! (maybe)
Futurama continues to take over the world, one geek at a time.