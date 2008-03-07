Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

It's all about the iPhone SDK today. Well, not all about it, but most of it. Before you read any of it, I just hope you're not an iPod Touch user...
Apple iPhone SDK Roundup – Everything You Need To Know
It's all in here, get your iPhone SDK news right here!
Toshiba: F*** The Format War, We're Going Nuclear (No, Really)
An investment opportunity, or a way to dispose of millions of unsold HD DVD players? You decide.
The Most Disgusting And Gross Tech Gear Gallery Ever!
Eeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwww!
Gepetto Robot: Good at Paintball, Bad at Wii
Maybe one day the good fairy will turn it into a real paintballer...