.Asia is Hot for Sex

The .asia domain recently became available for registrations, and according to iTWire domain names for porn sites are proving most popular. It says that more than 300 domain names beginning with 'sex' had multiple requests and will have to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. According to The DotAsia Organisation, which manages the domain, the top 5 most requested domains during the "Landrush" period were hot.asia, gold.asia, buy.asia, fun.asia and girl.asia. During the initial "Sunrise" period of domain name registration, sex.asia was the most requested.

There have been about 500,000 domain registration requests in total in the first three weeks of the .asia domain name space becoming available. Half of those happened on the first day.

If you're interested in getting hold of a .asia domain, whether for a sex site or something less sinister, the Landrush period is set to run for another 12 days. During this period, contested domains will be auctioned to the highest bidder. After that, domain names will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. [iTWire]