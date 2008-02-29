How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

WTF? Ireland Gets The iPhone Before Australia?


It just doesn't make sense. Ireland is getting the iPhone, courtesy of O2, as of March 14. That's two weeks away today.

For those of you not up to date with your geography and population statistics, According to Google, Ireland has an estimated population of 4,109,086 as at July 2007. Australia, on the other hand, has an estimated population of 20,434,176. That's roughly five times the population of Ireland, which in my head equates to roughly five times the number of iPhones Apple could sell if they hurried up and released the iPhone in Australia.

I know that it's all connected to the exclusive deal O2 had with Apple in the UK, but come on – I'm sick of waiting! Release it in Australia already, Apple!

<Ubergizmo>

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles