WTF? Ireland Gets The iPhone Before Australia?



It just doesn't make sense. Ireland is getting the iPhone, courtesy of O2, as of March 14. That's two weeks away today.

For those of you not up to date with your geography and population statistics, According to Google, Ireland has an estimated population of 4,109,086 as at July 2007. Australia, on the other hand, has an estimated population of 20,434,176. That's roughly five times the population of Ireland, which in my head equates to roughly five times the number of iPhones Apple could sell if they hurried up and released the iPhone in Australia.

I know that it's all connected to the exclusive deal O2 had with Apple in the UK, but come on – I'm sick of waiting! Release it in Australia already, Apple!

<Ubergizmo>

