Win A Hiptop Slide With Defamer!

Free gadget alert! Our gossip-mongering celebrity-loving sister site, Defamer , has somehow managed to score themselves a couple of Hiptop Slides from Telstra to giveaway. We're not saying bribery was involved, but we're not saying it wasn't, either.

To win, all you need to do is write an insightful, witty comment on how a Hiptop would change your life and why you really want to win one.

Considering you guys are an extremely eloquent and insightful bunch, you should have no problems walking away with the prize. Maybe. Hit the link to find out if you've got the literary skillz.

[Defamer Hiptop Comp]