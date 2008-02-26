How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

What Blu-ray Needs To Do Next


It's been about a week now since Toshiba did the honourable thing and fell on its sword in the next-gen format war. But despite all the celebrating and defections, that doesn't mean that Blu-ray has this thing wrapped up. There's still the threat of digital downloads, competition from DVDs and the fact that there is still some indecision about the final makeup of the format's specifications.

If Blu-ray really wants to make its way into the average consumer's home, they need to make some changes. Big ones. Conveniently, Gizmodo comes to the rescue by listing them in point form for all the high-up executives who haven't quite decided where to take the format just yet.

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

