What Blu-ray Needs To Do Next



It's been about a week now since Toshiba did the honourable thing and fell on its sword in the next-gen format war. But despite all the celebrating and defections, that doesn't mean that Blu-ray has this thing wrapped up. There's still the threat of digital downloads, competition from DVDs and the fact that there is still some indecision about the final makeup of the format's specifications.

If Blu-ray really wants to make its way into the average consumer's home, they need to make some changes. Big ones. Conveniently, Gizmodo comes to the rescue by listing them in point form for all the high-up executives who haven't quite decided where to take the format just yet.