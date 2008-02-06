How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Telstra turns on ADSL2+ at 900 Exchanges, Increases Charges

sol4_lowres.jpgAPC is reporting that Telstra has made an announcement in conjunction with the new Labor Government that they will be switching on ADSL2+ at 900 exchanges across Australia. The agreement comes on the back of the new government deciding not to regulate third-party ISP's right to access the network.

The service will be available to 91 per cent of the population in both regional and city areas. That means that if you're with Telstra, you can now access broadband speeds of up to 20Mbps, if you're in one of the 360 exchanges where a competitor has ADSL2+ packages on offer. Everywhere else, you'll be running at 8Mbps...

...And paying for it. The cheapest new ADSL2+ plan on offer starts at $60 per month for a – get this – 600MB download allowance. It does get slightly more reasonable as you climb the scale ($150 for 60GB), but the excess usage fee is astounding - $150 per GB.


The Government's move to not force Telstra to wholesale its network to other ISPs is probably a good one - Having a national ADSL2+ network is ultimately a good thing. But goddamn Telstra! 150 bucks for a single GB after you've exceeded your download limit? That's just greedy. No other way to describe it.

Also worth noting that this move doesn't put any dampeners on the government's plans to roll out that FTTN network either. I just hope that the god of common sense will realise that pricing like that is just plain absurd.

[Telstra via APC mag]

Trending Stories Right Now

bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.
quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles