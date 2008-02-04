If you're after a fully functioning smartphone on NextG, HTC have just launched the Touch Dual on the national carrier. With its slide out keypad, massive touchscreen and TouchFLO built-in, its available for $929 or on Telstra's $80 post paid plan. Stay tuned for a full review in the coming weeks...
Telstra Launches HTC Touch Dual on NextG
