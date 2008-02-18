Sony Launches Hot New Mainstream DSLR

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony-A200.jpgSony has refined its entry-level digital SLR with a faster, lighter and easier to use design. The new Alpha A200 model features upgrades influenced by the enthusiast-class A700 and replaces the former A100, Sony’s first foray into DSLR cameras. The performance-enhanced body features 10.2 mega-pixel imaging, 2.7" LCD display, noise reduction for ISO up to 3200, and body-integrated Super SteadyShot image stabilisation.

"The new A200 is designed for consumers looking for an easy-to-use, reliable yet high performance D-SLR camera to meet their photographic needs,” said John Wallace, Sony Australia’s Business Development Manager for the Digital SLR division."

A200-rear.jpgDespite being targeted at entry-level buyers, the Alpha A200 provides all the functions required by keen photographers. Significant changes have been made to body design and control layout to make the new model easier for novices to operate.

The A200 boasts improved image processing engine and autofocus response, greater customisation capabilities and quieter shutter sound than its predecessor, as well as auto pop-up flash and battery life indicator that shows accuracy to one per cent.

Available from mid-February from $1,399 for the Alpha A200 body and twin lens kit (DT 18-70mm f3.5-5.6 and 75-300mm f4.5-5.6).

[Sony Australia]

