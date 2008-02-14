Updated: Samsung Launches Blu-ray Home Theatre In A Box

Blu-ray's not all about the looky-looky. Sure, it gives us pictures that look like sex (especially if you happen to be watching some Digital Playground entertainment), but it's important not to forget that the next-gen formats also offer sensational lossless audio.

Samsung have jumped on this by offering the HT-BD2T home theatre in a box solution that includes a Blu-ray player, plus a 7.1 speaker setup. The setup supports Dolby True HD audio, as well as lossless DTS.

For $1759 you get a center channel, 4 tower speakers, 2 satellites and an active subwoofer. Oh, and a Blu-ray player. Exactly which Blu-ray player wasn't exactly made clear, but rest assured I'm chasing Samsung up to get the information for you pronto.