Phishing Scams and Viruses Can Be Beautiful, Deadly

Spam is horrible. Phishing is evil. Computer Viruses are potentially deadly (to your computer). They're also exsquisitely breathtaking, if you look at the work of Alex Dragulescu.

Security Firm MessageLabs commissioned the digital artist to create 15 interpretations of different viruses, trojans, spam, worms and spyware code. What you're looking at above is the MyDoom email worm.

The images were created by inserting part of the actual code from the various online threat into a proprietary algorithm which twisted it, turned it, shook it around and turned it into art. We've got more pics, plus the artist's own explanation below.