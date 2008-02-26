Phishing Scams and Viruses Can Be Beautiful, Deadly

Security Firm MessageLabs commissioned the digital artist to create 15 interpretations of different viruses, trojans, spam, worms and spyware code. What you're looking at above is the MyDoom email worm.
The images were created by inserting part of the actual code from the various online threat into a proprietary algorithm which twisted it, turned it, shook it around and turned it into art. We've got more pics, plus the artist's own explanation below.
Malwarez is a series of visualization of worms, viruses, trojans and spyware code. For each piece of disassembled code, API calls, memory addresses and subroutines are tracked and analyzed. Their frequency, density and grouping are mapped to the inputs of an algorithm that grows a virtual 3D entity. Therefore the patterns and rhythms found in the data drive the configuration of the artificial organism.
Text and Spam image – SUBJECT: HAVE YOU EVER HEARD THAT YOU ARE GETTING FAT?
Phishing – SUBJECT: CONFIRM YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT DETAILS
Email worm – NETSKY