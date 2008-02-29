Mourn Your Wedding Ring Properly When Divorce Takes It's Hold

I have no idea why I'd be posting this, considering I am currently two weeks out from my own marriage. It kind of seems a bit, well, negative.

Still, it's funny in a morbid, cynical way. It's fairly self-explanatory – it's a coffin for your wedding ring after you decide to get divorced.

Each coffin comes with an engraved message of bitterness and hatred mourning, which you can select from a number of pre-written alternatives or write your own.

At US$30, it's a pretty cheap way of saying goodbye to your marriage. If you need to do that kind of thing, or can't fathom the idea of pawning your ring off on ebay.

