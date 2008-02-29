How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Mourn Your Wedding Ring Properly When Divorce Takes It's Hold

ring coffin.jpeg

I have no idea why I'd be posting this, considering I am currently two weeks out from my own marriage. It kind of seems a bit, well, negative.

Still, it's funny in a morbid, cynical way. It's fairly self-explanatory – it's a coffin for your wedding ring after you decide to get divorced.

Each coffin comes with an engraved message of bitterness and hatred mourning, which you can select from a number of pre-written alternatives or write your own.

At US$30, it's a pretty cheap way of saying goodbye to your marriage. If you need to do that kind of thing, or can't fathom the idea of pawning your ring off on ebay.

[Wedding Ring Coffin via Styledash]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles