Make Your Wedding Gadget-tastic!

A thought came to me as my fiancee and I spent every waking moment of our weekend working on last minute details for our wedding: why don't you hear about cool wedding gadgets?

I mean, every bride and groom have a registry including all kinds of household items, but outside of toasters, there isn't really that much that tickled my fancy. So this morning I've been roting around in the archives to discover the kind of gadgety goodness I would be happy to receive at my wedding. And yes, you can feel free to take this as a hint...