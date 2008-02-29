Keep Going All Night With Playboy's Own Energy Drink

Disney

Playboy is the newKrusty the Clown – they'll put their logo on pretty much anything in the hopes of making a buck. The latest? Playboy Energy Drinks.

I'm sure there's a link the marketing department over at the Playboy mansion will be working on between the drink and sex with hot women. Perhaps they'll try and convince people it's like a liquid Viagra. Maybe they'll make an ad where Hugh acts all tired, with dozens of bunnies hanging off him, wanting his shrivelled old body to embrace their silicon-filled ones in an orgy of wrinkles and implants. And he'll be like, "No, I'm too tired, and too old," and then one of them will bring him one of these energy drinks, and then they'll fade to black and when they fade back up, all the women are satisfied and Hugh's smiling. Or dead. Does it matter?