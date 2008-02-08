Get Over 17,000 Non-DRM eBooks From eReader.com

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

sony_reader2.jpgAhh, DRM. The bane of online existence. Your days could well be numbered, at least in the eBook sense, with online eBook retailer eReader announcing that they will be releasing more than 17,000 books for sale without DRM restrictions.

The site made the decision after it realised that non-DRM'd books from unknown authors were actually selling better than DRM'd books from famous authors. Makes sense to us, now all we need is for someone to explain all that to the people in the music industry.

This move is a huge step in the right direction, but we'll have to wait and see whether it puts any pressure on the likes of Amazon, Sony or Dymocks locally to follow the non-DRM'd route. Sadly, I think it's probably pretty unlikely we'll see the big names move away from DRM any time soon.

