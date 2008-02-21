How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Victorians Can Now Piss Away Their Money Gambling On Foxtel

racetrack.jpg

Ahh, Victoria. First you slap a court injunction on the airing of a TV show, even though it was downloaded thousands of times anyway. And now you go and legalise gambling via Pay TV.

Sure, every Aussie loves a bet. But now Victorians can love there bets from the comfort of their lounge. It's linked with Foxtel's Sky Racing channel, and provides detailed track and betting information on all thoroughbred, harness and greyhound meetings in Australia.

The service – due to launch in April – is only available to Tabcorp wagering account holders, who have to go through a screening process to get an account. Apparently this, plus the fact that you can pop a password on your Foxtel box, means that the channel is "secure" from underage gambling wannabes and adult gambling addicts.

Understandably, anti-gambling groups are pretty pissed off right now. I mean really, is there any need for this? Surely it's easy enough to place a bet online without making it available through the TV as well. I mean, that extra Foxtel bandwidth could go (a small way) towards rebroadcasting Channel 7 to satellite customers. And nobody would get hurt by that. Unless they watched It Takes two, I guess.

[The Australian via TV Tonight]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles