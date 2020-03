If you missed going out last night to watch the World's Biggest Short Film Festival TropFest, or you can't wait for the obligatory DVD with next week's Sunday paper, NineMSN have got all 16 finalists online for your viewing pleasure.

The downside is that they're not readily available for download, and you have to sit through an ad before the video starts, but I could think of a few worse ways to spend a Monday morning, couldn't you?

[Tropfest at NineMSN]