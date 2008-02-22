Folding Sunglasses Make You Look Cooler Than You Are

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The quality of your sunglasses can make or break your social status these days. Just look at Corey Worthington – His bright yellow glasses are now a trademark for being an irresponsible little tool.

If you think that your social positioning could use a little pick me up, these limited edition Ray-ban Wayfarers will do the trick. Not only are they they same design that Tom Cruise made famous in Risky Business (that was before he became a nutjob), but they fold up into a neat little package that you can carry with you in your pocket.

They'll set you back US$149, but if that's the cost of social acceptance these days, then it's an absolute bargain...

