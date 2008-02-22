Folding Sunglasses Make You Look Cooler Than You Are

The quality of your sunglasses can make or break your social status these days. Just look at Corey Worthington – His bright yellow glasses are now a trademark for being an irresponsible little tool.

If you think that your social positioning could use a little pick me up, these limited edition Ray-ban Wayfarers will do the trick. Not only are they they same design that Tom Cruise made famous in Risky Business (that was before he became a nutjob), but they fold up into a neat little package that you can carry with you in your pocket.

They'll set you back US$149, but if that's the cost of social acceptance these days, then it's an absolute bargain...

[Saks via Manolo]