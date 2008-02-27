Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

It's all about Sony and Apple today...
Round-up: Sony 2008 Line Show Goodie Bag
Thanks god they did this round up - I literally spent an hour just looking at Sony products this morning.
MacBook Pro Now With Penryn Processors, Multi-touch Trackpad
Not like this was a surprise. I'm just glad I didn't buy a MacBook Pro last month.
Surreal DVD Subtitles turn The Queen into Flight of the Conchords
This happened in my old council of Ryde, and doesn't surprise me one bit.
Playstation 3 PlayTV Recordings Can Be Played Back Anywhere
I love it when companies ditch DRM