How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

breakfast-pastry.jpg
It's all about Sony and Apple today...

Round-up: Sony 2008 Line Show Goodie Bag
Thanks god they did this round up - I literally spent an hour just looking at Sony products this morning.

MacBook Pro Now With Penryn Processors, Multi-touch Trackpad
Not like this was a surprise. I'm just glad I didn't buy a MacBook Pro last month.

Surreal DVD Subtitles turn The Queen into Flight of the Conchords
This happened in my old council of Ryde, and doesn't surprise me one bit.

Playstation 3 PlayTV Recordings Can Be Played Back Anywhere
I love it when companies ditch DRM

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles