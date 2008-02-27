Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night



It's all about Sony and Apple today...

Round-up: Sony 2008 Line Show Goodie Bag

Thanks god they did this round up - I literally spent an hour just looking at Sony products this morning.

MacBook Pro Now With Penryn Processors, Multi-touch Trackpad

Not like this was a surprise. I'm just glad I didn't buy a MacBook Pro last month.

Surreal DVD Subtitles turn The Queen into Flight of the Conchords

This happened in my old council of Ryde, and doesn't surprise me one bit.

Playstation 3 PlayTV Recordings Can Be Played Back Anywhere

I love it when companies ditch DRM