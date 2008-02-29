How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

REEM B Humanoid Service Robot May Give ASIMO A Run (OK a stroll) For His Money
It won't be long before they have bright red LED lights for eyes and are covered in human flesh.

MacBook Pro First Benchmarks Are  A Bit Of A Disappointment
I thought the new processors were meant to improve battery life?

Microsoft Worldwide Telescope In Awesome Video Action
It's good to see MS use their powers for good, not evil...

Mythbusters' Kari Byron Chops Down Trees With A Gatling Gun in 45 Seconds
Not sure what they were trying to prove, but it looks like fun

Death Star Hotel in Azerbaijan Is No Moon
Nor is it much of a Death Star. Maybe a Death Pancake though.

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

