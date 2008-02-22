Barilliant Sacrifices Free Drinks To The Gods Of Profit



English backpackers are about to find that working in an Aussie pub is not quite the easy ride ticket to free drinks it used to be.

The Barilliant is an integrated liquor management system. What does that mean? It means that computers moniter every single drop of alcohol you pour and order. The idea is that when you order a drink, the bartender swipes a wristband, enters the order, receives payment then pours the ordered drink, with beer and spirits measured to the millilitre. The idea is to prevent wastage and theft.

On top of that, the Barilliant also monitors every facet of the beer, from keg contents to gas pressure, so that publicans can be more efficient in making sure every beer is the perfect temperature with the best possible head.

The final component of the system is Pulse TV, a screen that acts as a point of sale marketing tool, displaying promotions, advertising, or negative publicity about the pub across the road.

The whole concept can be easily installed without impeding business, and can be fit into either new bars or old pubs without a hassle.

I don't know about you guys though – as much as this is a great thing for bar owners, I don't think I'd want to work in a bar where every single drink I pour is monitored. I mean, what about staff drinks? And would you drink at a bar where you're never going to get a secret double shot for the price of a single because you've been flirting with the girl behind the bar? No, I think I'd pick a different local if it came to that.