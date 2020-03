Australian Release Dates and Prices For Panasonic Cameras

You know all those cool Panasonic cameras we looked at during PMA last month? Well, Panasonic has just announced local pricing and availability. Hit the jump for the full breakdown...

Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ15 – $715, Due April

Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ11 – $599, Due May

Panasonic Lumix DMC-FX36 – $659, Due March

Panasonic Lumix DMC-FS20 – $549, Due May

Panasonic Lumix DMC-FS5 – $499, Due March

Panasonic Lumix DMC-FS3 – $329 Due February

Panasonic Lumix DMC-LS80 – $219, Due February

Panasonic HDC-HS9 – $1,999, Due late February

Panasonic HDC-SD9-32 (HDC-SD9 + 32GB SDHC card) – $1,869, Due March

Panasonic HDC-SD9-KIT (HDC-SD9 + 32GB SDHC card + VW-BN1E DVD Burner + Pinnacle Studio 11 Plus + mini HDMI cable) – 2,299, Due mid-March

Panasonic SDR-SW20 – $769, Due March

Panasonic SDR-S7 – $549, Due April

Panasonic SDR-H280 – $1,209, Due February

Panasonic SDR-H60 – $989, Due April

Panasonic SDR-H40 – $879, Due February

Panasonic VDR-D50 – $659, Due February

Panasonic NV-GS330 – $989, Due February

Wow, that's a lot of cameras.

[Panasonic]