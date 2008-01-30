Apologies to any readers who find the new colour scheme offensive. It's a part of an ad campaign for Vodafone (go on, hug 100 mates, you know you want to), which not only do we need to pay the bills, but also goes to show how important you guys are to advertisers like Vodafone. If that doesn't make the pain go away, we suggest patience - the skin isn't permanent.
What Do You Mean You Don't Like The Colour?
