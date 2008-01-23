Update: Hitachi Closing Up Shop In Oz — Great Savings to Come?

I just received the official press release about Hitachi's decision to close up shop in Australia. The consumer business side of things will close on the 31st March 2008, while they will stop selling their products to retailers on 29th February.

In total, 40 people will be heading to Centrelink made redundant from the decision, although a new department will be opened in April to provide spare parts, technical and warranty support to Hitachi's current customers.

According to the press release, the Consumer Electronics side of Hitachi was responsible for more than 50% of Hitachi's Australian business activity. Now I know that it's a cut-throat industry, and I sort of get Hitachi Global's idea of streamlining the business, but surely I'm not the only one who thinks that cutting off 50% of your income from any market — even one as small as Australia — sounds like madness. Especially when they, "enjoyed a sales record year in 2007, especially in the Flat Panel Display category" in Australia, doubling their sales.

Still, what's done is done. Hopefully some good will come from it — there's a good chance retailers will be looking to offload their Hitachi stock fairly cheaply in the coming months, so look out for some good savings. And who knows... somebody might decide to import some of their products in the future as an official distributor.