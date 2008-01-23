How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Say Goodbye to Microsleeps — Toyota Will Keep You Awake

car crash.jpgFinally, the fear is over. After years of Dr. Karl Kruszelnicki taunting us with the idea that we could be destined to die while driving, without even knowing it, Toyota has developed a pre-crash safety system that will warn you if your eyes aren't completely open.

The pre-crash safety system consists of a camera staring at you incessantly while you drive. It's connected to an image-processing computer, which analyses your eyelids to see if you've inadvertently decided to take a nap, or if you happen to be looking at the miniskirt walking past you anything other than the road in front of you. If the pre-crash system senses that a crash is imminent and your eyes are closed / not on the road, it will let you know by giving you an electric shock sounding an alarm or — in extreme cases — applying the brake.

The technology is destined to make its way into Japanese Toyotas in the "near future", but there's no word on how long it will take to come across to our microsleep-fearing shores.

Hit the link for the full press release, complete with illustrations of how it works.

[Toyota Japan]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles