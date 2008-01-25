How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Motorola Bluetooth roundup

Sure, they may be suffering at a little bit of a loss financially, but Motorola's latest Bluetooth lineup is pretty cool. For Bluetooth, I mean. They've got an entire range of Bluetooth earpieces available (pics and info after the jump), plus their S9 stereo Bluetooth and iPod adapter bundle. H12_headset_3qtr.jpgThe MOTOPURE H12 is their flagship earpiece (yes, you can have a flagship earpiece) and retails for $159.95. The H680 comes in two versions (the second being a frosted finish targeted towards the ladies) which retail for $119.95/$129.95(frosted). Both the H12 and the H680 headsets come with a nifty little charging case, which holds the earpiece magnetically and connect via micro-USB. Finally, the H375 is their entry level headset at the appealing pricepoint of $69.95.

I don't know about you guys, but I'm still not convinced on the whole Bluetooth earpiece thing. Having said that, I do love the Motorola S9 headphones, which double as a handsfree kit for your mobile and cans for your music. They come bundled with the D650 iPod adapter for $249.95.

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles