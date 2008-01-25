Motorola Bluetooth roundup

Sure, they may be suffering at a little bit of a loss financially, but Motorola's latest Bluetooth lineup is pretty cool. For Bluetooth, I mean. They've got an entire range of Bluetooth earpieces available (pics and info after the jump), plus their S9 stereo Bluetooth and iPod adapter bundle. The MOTOPURE H12 is their flagship earpiece (yes, you can have a flagship earpiece) and retails for $159.95. The H680 comes in two versions (the second being a frosted finish targeted towards the ladies) which retail for $119.95/$129.95(frosted). Both the H12 and the H680 headsets come with a nifty little charging case, which holds the earpiece magnetically and connect via micro-USB. Finally, the H375 is their entry level headset at the appealing pricepoint of $69.95.

I don't know about you guys, but I'm still not convinced on the whole Bluetooth earpiece thing. Having said that, I do love the Motorola S9 headphones, which double as a handsfree kit for your mobile and cans for your music. They come bundled with the D650 iPod adapter for $249.95.